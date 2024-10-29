Situation in Gaza deteriorates as conflict stretches into its 388th day

(MENAFN) The situation in Gaza has deteriorated as the conflict stretches into its 388th day, with the Zionist intensifying military operations throughout the region. This ongoing aggression has led to significant casualties and widespread suffering, particularly in northern Gaza, where Israeli forces have arrested hundreds of local residents.



According to medical sources, carried out by Israel resulted in the deaths of 22 Palestinians yesterday alone. Meanwhile, Israeli reported the arrest of approximately 200 individuals in Jabalia camp and its surrounding areas.



The Ministry of Health in Gaza has documented a disturbing series of attacks, stating that five massacres occurred against families within the Strip, resulting in 96 deaths and 277 injuries over the past two days. Four individuals were killed during a strike that targeted civilians in Jabalia al-Balad, as well as near the Islamic Complex Mosque in the al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.



Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal provided a grim overview of the circumstances facing more than 100,000 Palestinians in Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahiya, who are currently under siege and continuous bombardment. He emphasized that the occupying forces are reportedly killing anyone attempting to deliver aid to the beleaguered residents of northern Gaza.



Basal raised urgent concerns regarding the dire lack of essential supplies, noting that for 22 days, no food or water has entered northern Gaza. He expressed frustration at the apparent inaction of the international community in light of the humanitarian crisis, asking, "Where is the international community as this situation unfolds?"



In a heartfelt plea, Basal called upon international and humanitarian organizations—including UNRWA, WHO, ICRC, Amnesty International, Islamic Relief Organization, Oxfam, and Save the Children—to act swiftly and decisively to assist the citizens of northern Gaza before the situation becomes irreparable. The escalating humanitarian emergency highlights the pressing need for urgent intervention and support from the global community to alleviate the suffering of those caught in the conflict.

