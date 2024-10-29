Ukrainians Name Reforms They See Most Important

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainians consider reforms in the areas of anti-corruption, national security, and the judicial system to be the most important for the country.

That's according to Oleksiy Antypovych, director of the Sociological Group Rating, who spoke at a press hosted by Ukrinform, presenting the results of the latest poll.

"At the top, with a huge margin of 74%, Ukrainians put the fight against as the most important reform in Ukraine. Of course, they spoke about the reform of national security and defense, and that of the judicial system - both received 36% support. The rest of the reforms were scored much lower because, in principle, all our reforms have or can be reduced to fighting against corruption," Antypovych said.

At the same time, according to the expert, 84% of Ukrainians do not consider the fight against corruption effective.

"We say the same thing about the reform of the judicial system and prosecutor's office - more than 70% are not satisfied. The national security and defense reform... is in third place with very equal indicators, that is, as much as a Ukrainian is satisfied, they are just as dissatisfied with its implementation," Antypovych explained.

The sociologist noted that almost 40% of Ukrainians are satisfied with the police reform, while 57% of respondents are not happy with it. At the same time, police reform, as well as customs reform, are seen as priorities by 10% of respondents.

Commenting on these results, the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Maryana Reva, noted that a lot has been done in the police reform, but admitted that "more needs to be accomplished." "Of course, in the conditions of martial law, all these processes do not run so quickly... We are working in this direction, including by involving international partners," she assured.

Regarding the reform of the customs system, according to sociologists, about 30% of Ukrainians are satisfied with it, and more than 50% of respondents are not.

At the same time, two-thirds of Ukrainians positively evaluate digital transformation of the country, and in the context of ensuring gender equality, half of the respondents are satisfied with the changes, Antypovych noted.

The nationwide survey was conducted by the Sociological Group Rating and commissioned by the EU Consultative Mission in Ukraine in the period from September 24 to 29, 2024. The sample covered 2,000 respondents representing the adult population of Ukraine (with the exception of temporarily occupied territories and territories without Ukrainian mobile signal). The error is within 2.2% with a confidence probability of 0.95.

The survey was conducted through CATI (computer-assisted telephone interviews).