Hayya, Doha Marathon By Ooredoo Sign Deal

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ooredoo, Qatar's leading telecommunications and ICT services provider, has formed a strategic partnership with Hayya to manage international visitors attending Ooredoo's major events.

In addition to streamlining the visa process, Ooredoo will offer its eSIM activation service with every visa issued through the Hayya platform, ensuring that international visitors can stay connected from the moment they arrive.

This collaboration aims to offer a seamless entry experience to the State of Qatar, allowing attendees to focus on enjoying their experience in Qatar at upcoming events such as M360 and the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo.

The partnership was officially signed at Ooredoo's headquarters on Sunday, 27 October 2024, by Sabah Rabiah al-Kuwari, Director of Public Relations, CSR & Sponsorship at Ooredoo Qatar, and Saeed al-Kuwari, Director of Hayya. Through this agreement, Hayya will serve as the central hub for managing international participants, ensuring a streamlined and user-friendly process that aligns with Ooredoo's commitment to enhancing our guest experiences.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Hayya to ease the visa process for our international guests,” said Sabah Rabiah al-Kuwari.

“With this partnership, not only will visitors benefit from a smooth and efficient visa application process, but they will also enjoy immediate access to Ooredoo's eSIM services, allowing them to stay connected throughout their time in Qatar.

“As we prepare for exciting events like M360 and the Ooredoo Doha Marathon, we are proud to make every aspect of our visitors' journey as simple and enjoyable as possible.”

Hayya, renowned for its comprehensive digital platform that simplifies travel and event management, will support Ooredoo by streamlining the application process through its mobile app and platform.

Saeed al-Kuwari highlighted the significance of this partnership:“Our collaboration with Ooredoo represents a step forward in facilitating international participation at Qatar's premier events. By simplifying visa procedures, Hayya is helping make Qatar's events more accessible and welcoming to visitors from all over the world.”

This partnership comes at a crucial time, as Ooredoo prepares to host two of its most anticipated events -M360 MENA, a global telecommunications and digital innovation conference taking place in November and the Ooredoo Doha Marathon, a signature sporting event that attracts participants worldwide in January. These events are expected to draw significant international attention, and the new partnership will ensure that visa processing is one less worry for attendees, allowing them to focus on their participation and enjoyment.

MENAFN28102024000067011011ID1108827009