Spokes Digital Attends Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The House of Blues Anaheim will come alive on November 12 as Spokes Digital joins a cadre of leaders, investors, and advocates for the highly anticipated Benzinga Cannabis Spotlight. This year, Spokes Digital's Lauren Laplante, a key industry voice in digital strategies for cannabis brands, will engage in a thought-provoking dialogue with Chelsea Kossower, VP of Global Expansion at Puffco, on the essential role of cultural integration in guiding global expansion.



The topic,“International Expansion: Using Cultural Integration as the Guiding Force Behind Global Expansion,” taps into a rising trend among cannabis brands eyeing cross-border growth opportunities. As the U.S. cannabis landscape evolves with the federal reclassification of marijuana, brands are re-evaluating the state-by-state patchwork and embracing a broader outlook – one that requires insight, empathy, and cultural resonance.



Lauren's discussion with Chelsea Kossower will explore how deeply understanding local cultures can drive the success of international cannabis ventures, ultimately influencing everything from brand positioning to regulatory navigation. Attendees can expect practical insights into bridging cultural divides and fostering authentic connections that meet global consumer expectations in new and emerging markets.



The Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight provides the perfect setting, inviting industry stakeholders to share strategies and reimagine the potential of the cannabis industry. With California as the backdrop, the event will delve into the state's cannabis model and its impact on emerging markets in Latin America and Asia, sparking discussions on how these regions can learn from California's path toward a sustainable and inclusive cannabis marketplace.



Why Attend?

Get a front-row seat to a transformative conversation about cannabis globalization.

Build connections with industry professionals who are shaping the future of cannabis.

Understand how federal policy shifts may rejuvenate the California cannabis market and beyond.



Event Details:

What: Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight

When: Tuesday, November 12

Where: House of Blues, Anaheim, CA



Secure your spot today and join the voices driving the next chapter of cannabis.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight.



About Spokes Digital

Spokes Digital is an AI-driven cannabis digital marketing agency that specializes in SEO, PPC, and data analytics for cannabis brands. From emerging dispensaries to established players, Spokes Digital partners with clients to elevate their visibility and relevance in a complex marketplace.

Media Contact

Spokes Digital

Leeza Thomas, Chief Digital Officer

Email: ...







Company :-Spokes Digital

User :- varun patel

Email :...

Phone :-(215) 990-9298

Url :-