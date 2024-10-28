عربي


DTEK Brigade Comes Under Russian Fire In Dnipropetrovsk Region

DTEK Brigade Comes Under Russian Fire In Dnipropetrovsk Region


10/28/2024 7:14:44 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) DTEK power engineers who were engaged in the repair of overhead lines in the Dnipropetrovsk region came under enemy fire.

DTEK Group issued a statement on its facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

The team was performing maintenance work in close proximity to the front line.

"Fortunately, the power engineers managed to take cover and remain unharmed. The work vehicle was badly damaged by shelling,” the company said.

Read also: Russians attack DTEK brigade with drone in Dnipropetrovsk region

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with kamikaze drones, injuring two children.

Photo: DTEK

UkrinForm

