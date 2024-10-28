DTEK Brigade Comes Under Russian Fire In Dnipropetrovsk Region
Date
10/28/2024 7:14:44 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) DTEK power engineers who were engaged in the repair of overhead lines in the Dnipropetrovsk region came under enemy fire.
DTEK Group issued a statement on its facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
The team was performing maintenance work in close proximity to the front line.
"Fortunately, the power engineers managed to take cover and remain unharmed. The work vehicle was badly damaged by shelling,” the company said.
Read also:
Russians attack DTEK
brigade with drone in Dnipropetrovsk region
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with kamikaze drones, injuring two children.
Photo: DTEK
MENAFN28102024000193011044ID1108826703
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.