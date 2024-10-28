DTEK Brigade Comes Under Russian Fire In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) DTEK power engineers who were engaged in the repair of overhead lines in the Dnipropetrovsk region came under enemy fire.

DTEK Group issued a statement on its page, Ukrinform reports.

The team was performing maintenance work in close proximity to the front line.

"Fortunately, the power engineers managed to take cover and remain unharmed. The work vehicle was badly damaged by shelling,” the company said.

Russians attackbrigade with drone in Dnipropetrovsk region

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian attacked the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with kamikaze drones, injuring two children.

Photo: DTEK