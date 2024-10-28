Qatar Amir Discusses With Dutch PM Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed on Monday with Prime of the Kingdom of The Netherlands Dick Schoof the most prominent regional and international issues of common interest.

A statement by the Qatari Amiri Diwan said that the Qatari Amir received a phone call from the Schoof during which they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them in various fields.

The statement noted that the two sides addressed key regional and international issues of mutual concern, especially developments in Gaza Strip, and the rest of occupied Palestinian territories, and Lebanon. (end)

