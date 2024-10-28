Key Insights On Oil, Gold, And Natural Gas Markets This Week

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, the corporate landscape is dominated by the movements of major oil companies, capturing the attention of investors.



On Tuesday, BP Plc will kick off the third-quarter earnings season for these oil giants. Meanwhile, producers continue to release their results.



In the agricultural sector, prices for the world's most consumed vegetable oil are rising, reigniting concerns about food inflation.

Oil Overview

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM ), Chevron Corp (CVX), Shell Plc (SHEL), TotalEnergies SE, and BP are expected to report a 12% decline in profits compared to the second quarter.



This decline indicates that all companies, except Shell, may struggle to cover dividends and stock buybacks due to a projected 30% drop in free cash flow compared to 2023.



Stock buybacks have become a cornerstone of strategy for these oil firms. The post-COVID-19 commodity rally led to record profits.







It also offered an opportunity to attract investors who were skeptical about a swift energy transition. However, with liquidity tightening, promises made during prosperous times are now under pressure.

Gold Sector Analysis

As gold companies begin their quarterly reports, attention shifts to profit margins and costs. Investors are eager to see if these firms can capitalize on gold 's recent recovery.



Newmont Corp (NEM) disappointed Wall Street last week with higher-than-expected mining costs. Investors will closely monitor other miners to determine if Newmont's performance signals a trend or remains an outlier.



Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM), the third-largest gold producer, will report its results on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD), the second largest, follows on November 7.

Palm Oil Prices Surge

Palm oil futures are trading near their highest levels since July 2022, raising alarms about rising food costs. This popular cooking oil has increased by over 20% this year due to lower production in Indonesia and Malaysia, which account for more than 80% of global supply.



Palm oil is a key ingredient in various products, from cookies and ice cream to shampoo and animal feed. Although prices remain below record levels, this increase contributes to a broader rise in global food prices that could lead to higher grocery bills.

Wind Energy Challenges

Global renewable energy goals face significant hurdles in the wind sector. A decade ago, solar and wind energy installations were nearly equal.



However, solar energy has surged ahead, while wind energy growth has stalled due to rising costs and supply chain bottlenecks.



This stagnation poses challenges for governments aiming to phase out fossil fuels, especially in Northern Europe where wind farms generate substantial electricity during winter months when demand peaks and sunlight is scarce.

Natural Gas Shipping Issues

Liquefied natural gas (LNG ) carriers face a global dilemma: an oversupply of ships amid insufficient demand. Short-term charter rates for LNG vessels have dropped to their lowest levels for this time of year since at least 2018.



This unusual decline-typically shipping rates spike before heating season-reflects a temporary surplus of vessels caused by delays in new LNG plants and geographic trade segmentation.



These key insights into oil, gold, palm oil, wind energy, and natural gas markets provide a comprehensive overview of current trends that investors should monitor closely this week.

