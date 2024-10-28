Avatar SDK Releases The Beta Version Of Leap

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Itseez3D, the leading developer of realistic avatars created from selfies, is thrilled to announce the beta version of the Avatar SDK Leap . Leap is facial motion capture software that transforms a of a person speaking on camera into a 3D animation of the person's avatar. By leveraging neural networks to predict the shape and texture of the avatar, Leap delivers an unprecedented level of visual quality that transcends the uncanny valley. Currently, users will need an iPhone with the Leap mobile app to record a video, but the support for videos captured with standard cameras will be added in the near future.

Leap consists of the Leap Mobile app and the Leap Unreal Engine plugin designed to simplify the integration of the Leap facial motion capture technology with Unreal Engine (UE) projects. After capturing data with the Leap Mobile application, users can export the collected data to a computer running UE. The Avatar SDK Leap UE plugin can import this data and create realistic facial animation sequences in UE Editor for your 3D avatar in just a few clicks. The plugin will create all the required assets, including the skeletal mesh, textures, materials and skeletal animations in just a few minutes. The ready-to-use Level Sequence will be added to your level so you only need to play it to see your animation in action.

Avatar SDK previously released MetaPerson avatars – realistic and highly customizable avatars created from selfies. Anyone can create their avatar using the online MetaPerson Creator . The avatars are full-body and game-ready, with the skeleton compatible with the standard animation tools. Now with the introduction of Leap, these avatars can talk.

Avatar SDK Leap is unveiled today at AWE Europe in Vienna by our CEO, Victor Erukhimov, who is sharing the stage with Mercedes-Benz to talk about using realistic avatars in business. Leap is now available for our Pro and Enterprise subscription customers. You can find more info and get on a waitlist by going to .

Itseez3D is democratizing content creation. Founded by the team that created the renowned open source computer vision library ​OpenCV​, Itseez3D develops revolutionary solutions for 3D experiences. Itseez3D Scanner is widely used in medical and entertainment use cases. Avatar SDK can almost instantly create a recognizable avatar of a person from a single selfie. For more information, please email ​...​ or visit ​ .

