Crosley Radio Announces 25 Kentucky Schools Participating In Their Inaugural Custom Cruiser Contest

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crosley radio
is excited to announce that 25 high schools
across Kentucky are participating in the first-ever Crosley Custom Cruiser Contest in hopes of winning $2,500 for the art department donated by Crosley. This unique competition invites students to customize Crosley's iconic Cruiser Record Player, merging music
and art into a fun and creative challenge.
Inspired by the theme“Sounds of Kentucky,” students from each school will be drawing, painting, and creating onto their own physical Crosley Cruiser, using Kentucky's rich musical heritage to guide their creativity. The design contest, which runs until November 1, offers cash prizes for the top five designs, with $2,500 awarded to the first-place school and $500 for the runners-up.
In a show of support, several well-known Kentucky artists, including Grammy-nominated Jack Harlow, Tyler Childers, My Morning Jacket, and Grammy-winner Sturgill Simpson have donated vinyl records to inspire the students as they bring their designs to life.
“At Crosley, we're so excited to be supporting young artists and fostering creativity. This contest is a celebration of both Kentucky's rich musical traditions and the next generation of creative minds. We're excited to see how students across the state bring their visions to life,” said Crosley Radio President Keith Starr.
Once the schools submit their finished designs, the public will play a key role in selecting the winners. An online voting period will open from Nov. 6-12, allowing the community to vote for their favorite designs once a day. This gives schools a chance to rally their supporters and compete for one of the top spots.
Here's the full list of participating schools:
1.Adair County High School
2.Ballard High School
3.Bath County High School
4.Beechwood High School
5.Bellevue High School
6.Bourbon County High School
7.Brooklawn Schools
8.Campbellsville High School
9.duPont Manual High School
10 High School
County High School
High School
Rogers Clark High School
James Academy
County High School
A. Ryle High School
High School
Central High School
High School
Ridge Park High School
County High School
High School
Kenton High School
Central High School
County High School
Crosley is encouraging everyone to follow along with the progress by searching the hashtag #CrosleyCustomCruiser on social media, where students will be sharing their designs and creative process. Voting details will be announced soon, so keep an eye out for your chance to support local schools and help decide the winners. For more information about the Crosley Custom Cruiser Contest, please visit
About Crosley Radio
Crosley Radio is a leading innovator in the record player industry, recognized for its blend of retro designs with modern technology. With a rich history dating back to 1921, Crosley Radio continues to be a trailblazer in audio technology as one of the largest record player manufacturers to date.
