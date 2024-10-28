Crosley Radio Announces 25 Kentucky Schools Participating In Their Inaugural Custom Cruiser Contest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crosley is excited to announce that 25 high across Kentucky are participating in the first-ever Crosley Custom Cruiser Contest in hopes of winning $2,500 for the art department donated by Crosley. This unique competition invites students to customize Crosley's iconic Cruiser Record Player, merging and art into a fun and creative challenge.Inspired by the theme“Sounds of Kentucky,” students from each school will be drawing, painting, and creating onto their own physical Crosley Cruiser, using Kentucky's rich musical heritage to guide their creativity. The design contest, which runs until November 1, offers cash prizes for the top five designs, with $2,500 awarded to the first-place school and $500 for the runners-up.In a show of support, several well-known Kentucky artists, including Grammy-nominated Jack Harlow, Tyler Childers, My Morning Jacket, and Grammy-winner Sturgill Simpson have donated vinyl records to inspire the students as they bring their designs to life.“At Crosley, we're so excited to be supporting young artists and fostering creativity. This contest is a celebration of both Kentucky's rich musical traditions and the next generation of creative minds. We're excited to see how students across the state bring their visions to life,” said Crosley Radio President Keith Starr.Once the schools submit their finished designs, the public will play a key role in selecting the winners. An online voting period will open from Nov. 6-12, allowing the community to vote for their favorite designs once a day. This gives schools a chance to rally their supporters and compete for one of the top spots.Here's the full list of participating schools:1.Adair County High School2.Ballard High School3.Bath County High School4.Beechwood High School5.Bellevue High School6.Bourbon County High School7.Brooklawn Schools8.Campbellsville High School9.duPont Manual High School10 High SchoolCounty High SchoolHigh SchoolRogers Clark High SchoolJames AcademyCounty High SchoolA. Ryle High SchoolHigh SchoolCentral High SchoolHigh SchoolRidge Park High SchoolCounty High SchoolHigh SchoolKenton High SchoolCentral High SchoolCounty High SchoolCrosley is encouraging everyone to follow along with the progress by searching the hashtag #CrosleyCustomCruiser on social media, where students will be sharing their designs and creative process. Voting details will be announced soon, so keep an eye out for your chance to support local schools and help decide the winners. For more information about the Crosley Custom Cruiser Contest, please visitAbout Crosley RadioCrosley Radio is a leading innovator in the record player industry, recognized for its blend of retro designs with modern technology. With a rich history dating back to 1921, Crosley Radio continues to be a trailblazer in audio technology as one of the largest record player manufacturers to date.

