Fieldware Announces Leadership Transition

Chuck Haling Appointed CEO, Scott Grundberg Moves to Chief Strategy Officer, and Mary Friel Appointed CFO

FieldWare , a leader in software solutions for the justice and public safety markets, is excited to announce key leadership changes effective immediately, reflecting our commitment to growth, continuity, and enhanced service for our long-tenured customers. Chuck Haling , who joined the company as President in September 2023, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Scott Grundberg , the founder of FieldWare, who transitions to Chief Strategy Officer to provide ongoing guidance to the leadership team and ensure that FieldWare remains steadfast in its focus on reliable, customer-centered service and product excellence. Additionally, Mary Friel , formerly Senior Vice President of Accounting and Finance, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

Scott Grundberg founded FieldWare over 20 years ago, building it into a trusted provider of comprehensive software solutions for community supervision, workforce management, and public safety. Under his leadership, FieldWare established a robust national customer base and a reputation for delivering evidence-based solutions tailored to the needs of justice and public safety professionals. In his new role, Scott will continue to work closely with the team to ensure that FieldWare's commitment to long-term customer relationships remains central to the company's direction.

"Founding FieldWare has been the most rewarding experience of my life," said Scott Grundberg. "I'm incredibly proud of our journey and the transformative impact our solutions have had on community supervision. As I move into my new role, I'm excited to support Chuck in leading our next chapter of growth and innovation, with an unwavering focus on improving service and deepening our commitment to all customers, including those who have relied on us for many years."

Chuck Haling brings over 25 years of leadership experience, specializing in scaling customer responsive sales and support teams. Previously, as Head of Revenue at VelocityEHS for 11 years, he was instrumental in driving significant growth and expanding market presence. His strategic focus at Arrowroot Capital on Go-to-Market strategies will be valuable as FieldWare builds on its strong customer foundation and explores enhancements that respond to feedback from current users while broadening our offerings to address the evolving needs of justice and public safety professionals.

"I'm thrilled about FieldWare's future and look forward to working with Scott to continue our customer-first approach," said Chuck Haling. "Scott has built an incredible foundation, and I'm honored to step into the CEO position. Our exceptional team is ready to support existing products and innovate to enhance the FieldWare experience for all users. My priority is to ensure that our valued customers experience even more consistent, tailored service as we scale to meet new challenges and deliver advanced solutions."

Conner Mowles, an investor and FieldWare Board Member with Renvent Advisors, remarked: "FieldWare is at a pivotal moment in its evolution. Chuck is the right leader to succeed Scott as CEO, and with Scott's ongoing guidance, the company is well-positioned to continue its legacy of customer-centered growth. Mary Friel's promotion to CFO further strengthens our leadership team; her financial expertise will be essential in enabling FieldWare to support new and existing strategic initiatives in ways that benefit all our customers."

About FieldWare, LLC

FieldWare provides cloud-based software and mobile solutions designed for the justice and public safety sectors. Our platform supports professionals in pretrial, probation, and parole by enhancing oversight, compliance, and operational efficiency through evidence-based strategies. Additionally, our workforce solutions streamline personnel management with policy-driven automation, covering scheduling, staffing, asset management, and training.

