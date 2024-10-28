Kabul's Female Entrepreneur Hires 700 Women

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Farishta Hashimi, a Kabul-based businesswoman who started her business with an of $1,000, has now created job opportunities for 700 women.

She told Pajhwok Afghan News that unemployed women could launch small businesses with just 5,000 afghanis.

The 48-year-old, the owner of the Hashimi Handicraft Company and president of the“National Women's Handicraft of Afghanistan”, is recognised for providing jobs for hundreds of women.

She completed her studies in religious sciences at a private higher education institution. She has been teaching subjects related to Islam and jurisprudence at a high school in Kabul for the past 13 years.

Regarding her business, Hashimi she began trade in years ago out of passion for hand-stitched clothes.

Asked if she continued teaching after starting the handicrafts business, she said:“I am currently an active teacher and continue discharging my sacred duty... I have a special interest in serving my country and its children.”

She described teachers' salaries as meager and emphasised her commitment to the teaching profession, which is why she has continued both her teaching and business activities.

About starting her business with an investment of $1,000, she recalled:“I initially rented a small shop, had only one employee and later hired another.

“Three or four women worked with me on hand-stitched items, beadwork, and I had tailors working for me. From one shop, I established more, and ultimately set up representative offices and educational centres for women.”

Hashimi disclosed her capital had increased to over $15,000, and her products had high demand abroad.

Currently, she is engaged in various types of handicrafts, including leatherwork, embroidery, beadwork, leather crafting and tailoring, exporting them to countries like Albania, Dubai, the US and Germany.

According to her, they primarily export hand-stitched cloaks, tents and bags.

She has created jobs for 700 women through company representatives and has facilitated training for many girls in areas of tailoring, beadwork and handicrafts.

To the query how she has brought her business to this level, Hashimi said she hammered out plans for herself and organised her daily tasks accordingly.

The entrepreneur added she went to bed later than everyone else and in her family and rose earlier. This she views as the secret behind her success.

Hashimi added:“A trader must have a positive attitude towards customers and employees, which is one of the most important factors for success in business.”

Regarding the future of her business, she aims to expand it and create jobs for women in various handicraft sectors, especially leather crafting, across all provinces.

Message to jobless women

Hashimi, commenting on unemployment and economic issues faced by families, urged other women to start small businesses with just 5,000 afghanis and earn a lawful income for their families.

She encouraged women, saying:“Never underestimate your skills. If you know how to do even a bit of sewing, do not overlook your work. Have courage, work hard, support your family, contribute to the economy and show the world that Afghan women are strong and hardworking.”

Additionally, Sadaf Bahaduri, one of the women working at the Hashimi Handicraft Company, expressed satisfaction with her job, saying she was happy to contribute to her family's economy with her earning.

Maryam, another employee, said:“I have been serving at this workshop for four years and am happy because I am the breadwinner for my family and can provide for them.”

Meanwhile, the deputy head of Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fariba Noori, said currently, 9,701 women had trade licences and led their own companies across Afghanistan.

Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan supported women entrepreneurs and gave them opportunities to participate in foreign exhibitions, including international trade shows.

According to him, the ministry pays special attention to the challenges faced by businesswomen, who faced no specific trade and investment issues.

sa