15Th Milipol Qatar Begins Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the 15th edition of 'Milipol Qatar', the global for internal security and safety, featuring over 250 companies and 350 official delegations will begin tomorrow at Doha Exhibition and Centre (DECC).

Organised by the of Interior, the three-day event, being held from October 29 to 31, will welcome ministers of interior from friendly and allied nations, along with senior security leaders, experts, and specialists from around the world as well as major global companies specialising in internal security.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Chairman of the Milipol Qatar Committee Major General Nasser bin Fahd Al Thani, said that the Ministry of Interior is organising this edition under the theme,“Technology in the Service of Security,” reflecting Qatar's commitment to advancing technological capabilities to meet today's growing security challenges and to support the country's security needs aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

He added that the Milipol Qatar Committee has worked diligently with the French company Comexposium to ensure a comprehensive event, showcasing the latest innovations and technologies.

“The three-day event will include seminars on various security topics, such as cybersecurity, civil defence, and airport and border security, with 15 presentations scheduled in this edition,” said Major General Nasser.

The Chairman said that all preparations have been completed for a distinguished new edition of this global event, which will feature over 250 international and national companies specialising in internal security and safety, along with six major international pavilions.

He said that the exhibition will be held on an area of 23,000 square metres, with an additional outdoor space showcasing the Ministry of Interior's fleet of vehicles.

Major General Nasser noted that this edition would see a record attendance of over 350 official delegations, demonstrating the exhibition's global importance. He said that the event provides opportunities for direct interaction with high-level delegations, military and security leaders, and representatives from government bodies, facilitating contracts and agreements with companies.

The Chairman also mentioned that an exceptional two-day international conference on artificial intelligence (AI) titled,“Artificial Intelligence for Internal Security and Safety” will be held on October 29 and 30 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

He said that the conference will gather leading experts to discuss AI innovations and ethics across four main themes: AI and smart technologies, AI in security work, AI ethics, and the security opportunities and challenges posed by AI.

“This positions Qatar as a pioneer in the region and globally in addressing this complex topic from multiple security and legal perspectives, proposing recommendations for the positive regulation and use of AI technologies to support governments and current technological developments essential for growth,” said Major General Nasser. The Chairman invited specialists to attend this global event to explore the latest technologies and products and meet representatives of local and international companies.

He said some exhibitors will launch new systems and solutions, providing manufacturers of internal security and safety equipment an opportunity to engage with decision-makers and security experts.

Director of the Milipol International Network Anne Fresinet said,“Milipol Qatar offers a platform that brings together governments, sector leaders, and security experts to address ongoing changes in the global security environment. Our primary commitment is to enhance cooperation and showcase solutions that directly address these complex challenges.”

The Milipol Qatar Committee signed sponsorship agreements with several companies, including Barzan Holdings, Qatar National Bank, Al Abdulghani Motors, Stark Motors, Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana, Teyseer Group, Ooredoo, Al Emadi Enterprises, Eshaar Holding, Qatar Factory, Al Mana Company, Multi Services Company, Audi Qatar, and Sports City Advertising.