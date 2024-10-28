(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Raleigh, Washington and Seattle take the top spots TYSONS, Va., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation , a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union , announced the findings of its annual study on the top U.S. cities for veteran entrepreneurs. The PenFed Foundation Veteran Entrepreneur Program , which supports veteran entrepreneurs from the idea stage to Series A and beyond, conducted the study in partnership with Edelman Data and Intelligence. Continue Reading







PenFed Foundation Study Reveals Top U.S. Cities for Veteran Entrepreneurs in 2024 According to the 2024 study, Raleigh maintained its position as the top city for veterans to start their businesses. Washington and Seattle made improvements to claim the second and third positions. This year's study placed a special emphasis on larger cities and their major veteran- owned businesses that have succeeded. Each city is analyzed across four main categories, which include livability, economic growth, support for veterans and ability to start a business. The study also ranked smaller cities in a separate category to highlight the advantages of both large and small cities. The full study results can be

found here . "America's veterans make terrific entrepreneurs because they are adaptable, agile, resilient and mission-focused, which is the perfect combination for a successful business owner," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren . "That's why the PenFed Foundation is proud to commission this study for the fifth year in a row highlighting the cities that are making strides to support these veteran businesses." The top 20 cities for veteran entrepreneurs include:

Rank City 1 Raleigh, NC Metro Area 2 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area 3 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area 4 Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area 5 Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area 6 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area 7 Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area 8 Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area 9 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area 10 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area 11 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area 12 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area 13 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area 14 Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area 15 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area 16 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area 17 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area 18 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area 19 Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area 20 Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

To paint the full picture of veteran support, city characteristics and entrepreneurship ability across the US, the study used a custom scoring algorithm based on a robust set of quantitative data from existing

PenFed partners and openly available data sources. 390 metropolitan statistical areas were evaluated.

Since 2018, the Veteran Entrepreneur Program has accelerated over 100 military founders. Through The PenFed Foundation and its investor partnerships, alumni founders have accessed several million dollars in startup capital.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit .

SOURCE PenFed Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED