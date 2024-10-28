Agility Insurance Services Announces Partnership With Quartz Health Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Agility Insurance Services , a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency for and life insurance, is proud to announce its new alliance with insurance provider Quartz Health Solutions .

Quartz focuses on providing community-based and services for consumers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota. It does this through four provider-owned health insurance plans.

This new agreement with Quartz further highlights Agility Insurance Service's commitment to growth across the United States. Since its founding in July 2009, Agility has been a constant presence in the health insurance industry, always adapting and thriving in an ever-changing landscape.

“I am very pleased to be announcing that we are working with Quartz Health Solutions,” said Steve McLaughlin, President of Agility Insurance Services.“This gives Agility agents a strong partner in the Midwest and it allows us to further provide resources to agents so that they remain successful.”

Agility Insurance Services is an agency focused on equipping health insurance agents with all the tools they need to make health insurance available to anyone who might need it, whether you are an individual or a small business owner. Our sales team, specializing in health insurance marketing and contracting, provides ample resources to our agents, ensuring their ability to best serve consumers. Whether they are assisting an individual or a small business owner, Agility agents do their best to serve those seeking better coverage.

Quartz Health Solutions, Inc. (Quartz) is jointly owned by Advocate Aurora Health, Gundersen Health System, UnityPoint Health, and UW Health. The company manages four provider-owned health insurance plans: Quartz Health Benefit Plans Corporation, Quartz Health Plan Corporation, Quartz Health Plan MN Corporation, and Quartz Health Insurance Corporation.

As a third-party administrator, Quartz also services self-funded health plans. Through an extensive provider network, Quartz focuses on local, community-based health care and services for customers who live in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota. Quartz Health Solutions, Inc., Quartz Health Benefit Plans Corporation, Quartz Health Plan Corporation, Quartz Health Plan MN Corporation, and Quartz Health Insurance Corporation are separate legal entities. For more information, visit QuartzBenefits.



