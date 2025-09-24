Hotmail Co-Founder Sabeer Bhatia Shares Weight Loss Hack: 'I Watch What I Eat...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Sabeer Bhatia, the cofounder of Hotmail, has revealed how he maintains his health and fitness at the age of 57.

Best known for revolutionising e-mail in the 1990s, Bhatia is now drawing attention for his disciplined approach to diet and exercise, which he says helps him stay“disease-free.”

Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia reveals his weight loss hack

In a recent Instagram video, Sabeer Bhatia explained that his regime centres on periodic fasting. Unlike a complete water-only fast, he practises what he describes as“reduced-calorie” fasts that last for five days at a time.

He wrote on Instagram ,“Fasting isn't just a trend, it's a choice for a better life. Reduced calories, better sleep, clean eating, and daily discipline. Start focusing on your health (sic)!”

During these stretches, he eats very little: one bowl of watery soup for lunch, another for dinner, and sometimes a power bar in the morning. He claims that each fasting cycle helps him lose nearly 4 kg in just five days. When he first attempted the method, he says he shed about 9 kg.

Fasting , however, is only one part of Bhatia's strategy. He supplements his dietary discipline with daily workouts, including cycling, cardio sessions, and weight training. According to him, this combination of controlled food intake and regular movement is the key to keeping fit and avoiding illness.

While Bhatia's results are striking, health experts caution that such an approach may not be suitable for everyone. Severe calorie restriction can cause fatigue, light-headedness, muscle loss, and nutrient deficiencies. Quick weight loss is also difficult to sustain, and there is little scientific evidence to back the safety or effectiveness of prolonged reduced-calorie fasts.

Bhatia's routine nevertheless reflects a broader trend of high-profile figures turning to fasting and restrictive diets in search of longevity and wellbeing. His experience highlights the potential of strict discipline, but also the risks of extreme approaches when followed without medical guidance.