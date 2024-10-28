Bioveritas Again Wins Top 5 Position In“50 Hottest Companies In The Advanced Bioeconomy” Ranking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The list highlights the top leaders in the advanced bioeconomy, with many sustainable fuels companies topping the list

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BioVeritas , LLC, a leading sustainable fuels and biochemicals company redefining the future of sustainable (SAF), today announced the company was voted #5 in Biofuels Digest's 50 Hottest Companies in the Advanced Bioeconomy , awarded at ABLC NEXT 2024. BioVeritas was recognized for the company's revolutionary that produces SAF with superior carbon intensity from biomass-derived volatile fatty acids (VFAs). By overcoming many of the challenging constraints of the SAF industry, BioVeritas' unlimited growth potential has caught the eye of many leaders in the industry.“BioVeritas has a great technology that's only been improving over time. And now the hour has arrived,” stated Biofuels Digest editor Jim Lane.“We are honored to have been voted by our peers, from among more than 500 innovative companies in the bioeconomy, for this accolade,” stated David Austgen , chief executive officer of BioVeritas.“When it comes to SAF production, there exists an entire ecosystem of innovators and forward-thinkers. At the same time, many constraints exist, most notably feedstock availability. BioVeritas can help the aviation ecosystem overcome this constraint as a new pathway for SAF. Alternatively, intermediates from BioVeritas' SAF process can serve as low carbon intensity feedstocks for HEFA SAF producers.”BioVeritas, LLC is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments.###About BioVeritas, LLCBioVeritas, LLC, headquartered in Bryan, Texas, is a sustainable fuels and biochemicals company. The BioVeritas ProcessTM unlocks more feedstocks and uses less energy to deliver superior carbon intensity for innovative industrial companies. For more information on BioVeritas, please visitAbout Ara PartnersAra Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on industrial decarbonization. Founded in 2017, Ara Partners seeks to build and scale companies with significant decarbonization impact across the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in capital commitments. As of June 30, 2024, Ara Partners had approximately $6.3 billion of assets under management. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit

