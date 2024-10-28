Iran’s TEDPIX surges 25,600 points on Monday’s session end

(MENAFN) On Monday, TEDPIX, the primary of the Tehran (TSE), rose by 25,644 points, reaching 2,051,596 on the third day of Iran’s calendar week. TSE holds the position of Iran’s most prominent stock exchange among four key trading platforms: the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the Iran Fara (IFB) over-the-counter market.



In a statement from mid-September, Hojatollah Seyedi, the head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), emphasized the importance of safeguarding interests in the upcoming budget bill. He noted that special measures are being taken to ensure the stock market's concerns are directly or indirectly addressed within the fiscal framework. SEO’s primary mission, according to Seyedi, is to improve market efficiency under the current administration.



Seyedi underscored the vast potential within Iran's capital market, signaling that the sector stands on the brink of a significant growth phase. He cited both the market’s extensive capital and skilled workforce, suggesting that with such resources, Iran’s stock market could expand to contribute as much as USD300-400 billion to the nation’s GDP.



Looking forward, Seyedi emphasized his commitment to the development of the capital market, aiming to make impactful contributions toward Iran’s broader economic growth. He further described the SEO’s mission as being threefold: to protect shareholder rights, enhance market efficiency, and facilitate capital formation—three goals interlinked like the sides of a triangle. He also posed the question of which element could act as the market's primary driving force.

