Former Bolivian leader narrowly escapes assassination attempt

(MENAFN) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales reported on Sunday that he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt early in the morning when unidentified armed assailants opened fire on his vehicle. In a video he shared on social media, Morales showcased bullet holes in his car and revealed that his driver was wounded during the attack, raising concerns about his safety and the rising instability in the country.



According to Morales, the incident occurred as he was traveling to host his regular Sunday program. He described the harrowing scene where four masked individuals, dressed in black and armed, emerged from two vehicles to unleash a barrage of gunfire. This alarming event has intensified fears about the current political climate in Bolivia, particularly as Morales has been vocal in rallying his supporters following a constitutional court ruling that bars him from running in future elections.



The attack on Morales is particularly significant given the backdrop of escalating tensions in Bolivia's political landscape. Having served as president from 2006 to 2019, Morales's return to the political forefront has stirred divisions, especially as he continues to engage with his base amid ongoing controversies surrounding his political future.



As of now, Bolivian authorities have yet to issue any official statements regarding the incident, leaving many questions unanswered about the motivations behind the attack and the safety of public figures in the current political environment. The situation remains fluid, and the implications of this alleged assassination attempt could have far-reaching consequences for Bolivia's political stability.

