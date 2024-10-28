Kartik Aaryan Remembers Monjulika: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Actor Features In OTT Adventure Show, Star Vs Food Survival

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The popular reality show Star vs Food Survival returns for Season 2. The OTT show will be streaming on discovery+ and airing on Discovery Channel. This season, Chef Ranveer Brar takes a new group of celebrities into the wild, testing their cooking skills and ability to face personal fears.

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, known for his role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will feature in Maharashtra's Western Ghats. Former player Shikhar Dhawan, Drishyam Shriya Saran and standup comedian Munawar Faruqui take on other locations across India for the OTT show.

Kartik's journey promises intense moments as he faces his deep fear of water when he rappels into a well. He also navigates the wilderness using basic survival instincts.

In the episode promo, the Bollywood actor says while exploring the jungle with Chef Ranveer,“I hope there's no Monjulika over here.”

Monjulika is an iconic Bollywood character, which first appeared in the 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar. She is a ghost, who plays the central character in the movie franchise.

Kartik, who has a background in engineering , said his survival skills had been tested during the OTT web series. It brought back memories from his college days, he said. The season reveals his growth, combining his adventurous side with glimpses of his Bollywood journey.

“We shared some nerve-wracking moments together, and some fun ones too; especially while cooking or reflecting on life and the industry. It was an adventure in every sense!” Kartik said.

The Bollywood star expressed that the journey alongside Chef Ranveer was memorable as they shared tense moments balanced by light-hearted cooking sessions and reflections on life in the film industry.

Star vs Food Survival: When and where to watch

Catch Star vs Food Survival, which combines thrilling survival moments with heartfelt exchanges on discovery+ and Discovery Channel. The streaming starts on October 28 at 9 PM.