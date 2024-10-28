Sanders gives campaign advice to Harris

(MENAFN) In a notable shift within the Party, progressive leaders, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, are advising presidential candidate Kamala Harris to revise her campaign's closing message as the election approaches. According to a report by the Associated Press, there is growing concern among progressives that Harris has overly centered her campaign narrative on her rival, Donald Trump, and the perceived threat he poses to American democracy. This strategy, aimed at appealing to moderate Republicans, is seen by some as neglecting the economic challenges faced by the working class.



Sanders emphasized the need for Harris to address the concerns of working-class voters, stating, “The truth of the matter is that there are a hell of a lot more working-class people who could vote for Kamala Harris than there are conservative Republicans.” He has expressed frustration over the campaign's failure to highlight progressive voices like his own or that of New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in prominent roles. Despite participating in numerous campaign events across rural areas, Sanders noted that these efforts have occurred without Harris's presence.



He urged the campaign to pivot its focus to the needs of working-class Americans, reflecting a sentiment that this adjustment should have been made earlier in the campaign cycle. Sanders remarked, “I wish this had taken place two months ago. It is what it is.”



While Trump's allies have characterized Harris as a “radical-left liberal,” the candidate has hesitated to align herself with progressive figures, choosing instead to campaign alongside Liz Cheney, a prominent neoconservative known for her hawkish views. This decision has sparked further debate about the direction of Harris's campaign and her ability to engage the progressive base effectively. As the election looms closer, the pressure mounts for Harris to recalibrate her messaging to resonate more with the broader Democratic electorate.

