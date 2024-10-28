Situation in northern West Bank intensifies

(MENAFN) On Sunday morning, the situation in the northern West Bank intensified when the Israeli military opened fire on Palestinian farmers who were in the midst of harvesting olives near the town of Qusra, situated south of Nablus. Mayor Hani Odeh informed Anadolu Agency that Israeli forces, positioned on a hill overlooking the town, directed gunfire at the olive pickers in the southern part of Qusra, though fortunately, no injuries were reported.



Odeh stressed that the military, in collaboration with Israeli settlers, frequently resorts to intimidation tactics aimed at forcing farmers off their lands, thereby disrupting their olive harvesting activities. He pointed out that the frequency of these attacks has escalated since the olive harvesting season began in mid-October.



The mayor also drew attention to the ongoing destruction of olive trees and the theft of crops by settlers, which has become a persistent issue for the community. Qusra is encircled by five settlements—Esh Kodesh, Yahya, Adi Aad, Kida, and Megdalim—that have been established on land owned by local residents. These settlements exacerbate the hostile environment that Palestinian farmers face, particularly during the critical olive harvest months of October and November.



In recent years, Qusra has experienced numerous assaults by settlers, often occurring under the protection of Israeli military forces. Such attacks have led to tragic outcomes, including the deaths of two Palestinians and extensive damage to agricultural lands, with incidents of burned crops, uprooted trees, and vandalism of vehicles and mosques.



Estimates suggest that over 720,000 Israeli settlers live in various outposts across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Compounding this situation is the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has significantly escalated since October 7, 2023. The Israeli military has intensified its operations in the West Bank, resulting in the deaths of more than 762 Palestinians, approximately 6,300 injuries, and around 11,400 arrests, according to the latest official figures from Palestinian sources.

