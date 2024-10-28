(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Monday, October 28, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT DUBLIN and CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM )

is focused on delivering

differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug

resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by

serious and life-threatening diseases around the world.

WHAT: Conference call to discuss U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of

Iterum's ORLYNVAHTM (Oral Sulopenem) for the treatment of uncomplicated

urinary tract infections (uUTIs).

Speakers include: Corey

Fishman (CEO) and Steve Aronin (Senior Vice

President and Head of Clinical Development



WHY: ORLYNVAHTM (sulopenem etzadroxil and probenecid) is the first oral penem

approved for use in the U.S. and the first FDA-approved product for Iterum.

ORLYNVAHTM is approved for the treatment of uUTIs caused by the designated

microorganisms Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae or Proteus mirabilis in

adult women who have limited or no alternative oral antibacterial treatment

options. It is only the second FDA-approved treatment for uUTIs in the past two

decades.

For more details, view the press release issued Friday here .





WHEN:

Monday, October 28, 2024

8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time







Dial-in information:

United States: +1 833-470-1428 | International: +1 404-975-4839

Access code: 936149







The conference call replay will be available in the

Events & Presentations page of Iterum's website following the call.

About

Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is focused on delivering differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum is advancing the development of its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum has received approval of its NDA for ORLYNVAHTM (oral sulopenem) for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections caused by the designated microorganisms Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, or Proteus mirabilis in adult women with limited or no alternative oral antibacterial treatment options by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Iterum Therapeutics plc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED