Levicept To Present Phase II Data At ACR Convergence 2024

SANDWICH, United Kingdom, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levicept Ltd, a biotechnology company focused on the development of LEVI-04, a first-in-class for osteoarthritis, today announces it will be presenting the results from its Phase II trial of LEVI-04 in an oral presentation at the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, ACR Convergence 2024, being held from 14 November to 19 November, 2024 in Washington, DC.

LEVI-04 is a proprietary p75 neurotrophin receptor fusion protein (p75NTR-Fc) that provides analgesia via inhibition of NT-3 activity and returns neurotrophin homeostasis by supplementing the endogenous p75NTR binding protein to scavenge excess neurotrophins present in osteoarthritis.

The data being presented at the conference are from Levicept's multiple-arm, multicentre, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase II study which enrolled 518 participants with pain and disability due to osteoarthritis of the knee (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT05618782 ).

Professor Philip Conaghan MD, Director NIHR Leeds Biomedical Research Centre, Principal Investigator, who will present the data, said,“We look forward to presenting more details of what were truly exceptional results from this robust and well-designed study. Safe and effective pain management is of critical importance in osteoarthritis with existing treatments limited by adverse effects, addiction liabilities and poor efficacy and we believe LEVI-04 has the potential to offer a vital new treatment option to millions of patients in need.”

Presentation details:

Title : LEVI-04, a novel neurotrophin-3 inhibitor, substantially improves pain and function without deleterious effects on joint structure in people with knee osteoarthritis: a randomised controlled Phase II trial.

Authors : Conaghan, Philip G; Guermazi, Ali; Katz, Nathaniel; Bihlet, Asger R; Rom, Dror; Perkins, C Michael; Hughes, Bernadette, Herholdt, Claire; Bombelka, Iwona; Westbrook, Simon.

Abstract Number : L15

Date and Time : Tuesday, 19 November, 2024, 08:00 EST

About Levicept –





Levicept Ltd is a UK-based biotechnology company developing the first in a new class of novel, safe and efficacious biological therapies, LEVI-04 [p75NTR-Fc], for the treatment of osteoarthritis and chronic pain. LEVI-04 inhibits NT-3, one of the neurotrophin family of proteins. LEVI-04 has completed a Phase II clinical trial in more than 500 patients with osteoarthritis. It is estimated that the market opportunity for drugs that treat osteoarthritis is worth in excess of $10 billion. LEVI-04 was discovered by Levicept's founder, Simon Westbrook. Levicept's investors include Medicxi, Advent Life Sciences, Gilde Healthcare and Pfizer Ventures.

