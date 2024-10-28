Russia's War Casualty Toll Up By 1,680 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion have suffered an estimated 690,720 casualties since the large-scale invasion, including 1,680 killed or wounded over the past 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 9,120 Russian tanks (+7 in the past day), 18,395 (+40) armored fighting vehicles, 19,872 (+51) artillery systems, 1,240 multiple rocket launchers, 984 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,867 (+68) operational-tactical UAVs, 2,625 missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 27,660 (+100) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,556 (+14) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, fighters from the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine's Ground Forces destroyed two high-power 2S7 Pion self-propelled artillery systems deep behind the line of contact, using a bomber drone.