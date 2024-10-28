Pravasi Welfare To Organise 'Service Carnival' On Nov 29

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Celebrating ten years of dedicated service to Qatar's expatriate community, Pravasi Welfare & Cultural Forum Qatar is set to host the 'Service Carnival' on November 29, 2024.

This event will unite essential services under one roof, offering practical resources across finance, health, education, and employment, and reflecting the forum's commitment to supporting arts, culture, and sports within the diaspora.

The event poster was unveiled by Pravasi Welfare Acting President Rashidali and Malayalam CEO Anwar Hussain, showcasing the organisation's commitment to the expatriate community.

Focused on offering practical solutions across various areas such as finance, investment, employment, health, and education, the Service Carnival is designed to empower expatriates with resources for personal and professional growth.

In addition to service counters, study sessions will be led by experts, providing guidance on topics relevant to the community.