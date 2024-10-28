Taiwan Should Participate In Interpol And Other International Institutions

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – Building a seamless international security to work together to create a seamless global law and order protection system is more evident than ever. The need for global connectivity to business and social engagement, and cross-border crimes, make Taiwan's participation in and other international institutions paramount.

Taiwan is crucial to creating a comprehensive international security network from its geopolitical standings in the Indio-Pacific and consequently the global security networks.

Interpol: “The Global Policing Goals focus on the collective efforts of the international law enforcement community to create a safer and more sustainable world for future generations.”



Goal 1 : Enable the global law enforcement community to more effectively counter and prevent terrorism through international cooperation;

Goal 2: Promote border security worldwide;

Goal 3: Enhance the law enforcement response to protecting vulnerable communities;

Goal 4: Reduce the global harm and impact of cybercrime;

Goal 5: Tackle corruption and financial crime in all its forms;

Goal 6: Counter serious organized crime and drug trafficking; Goal 7: Strengthen environmental security and support the promotion of sustainable livelihoods by countering crimes that affect the environment and climate.

Taiwans is key to coordination among different players in maintaining a global security architecture – counterterrorism, organized and emerging crime, and cybercrime. And as a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan earnestly desires to contribute to global endeavours led by INTERPOL to ensure a safer world.

The 92nd session of the INTERPOL General Assembly takes place from 4 to 7 November 2024 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. Fighting crime does not involve politics, but rather it pertains to the security and well-being of humanity.

The European Parliament (EP) on October 24 adopted a resolution concerning the misinterpretation of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758 by the People's Republic of China and its continuous military provocations around Taiwan by an overwhelming majority of 432 votes in favour and 60 against.

The EP resolution strongly opposes the PRC distorting UNGA Resolution 2758 to block Taiwan's international participation and calls on the European Union and its member states to support Taiwan's meaningful participation in relevant international organizations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) strongly affirms and sincerely appreciates this support, stating:

“The EP resolution points out that UNGA Resolution 2758 addresses the status of the PRC but does not determine that the PRC enjoys sovereignty over Taiwan, nor does it make any judgement on the future inclusion of Taiwan in the UN or any other international organization. It also states that Taiwan has never been part of the PRC,” MOFA continued,“stressing that UNGA Resolution 2758 takes no position on Taiwan, the EP resolution strongly rejects and refutes the PRC's attempts to distort history and international rules and thereby block Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations. It also strongly condemns the PRC's continued military provocations and gray-zone activities against Taiwan and reiterates the EU's firm rejection of any unilateral change to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait,” MOFA added.

This pivot of support extends to the US Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins and the Canadian Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver conducted a routine transit of the Taiwan Strait on October 20.

This was the fourth joint transit of the Taiwan Strait by the United States and Canada in under two years, demonstrating democratic allies' determination to take firm and concrete actions to safeguard Taiwan Strait peace.

“The government of Taiwan will continue to strengthen Taiwan's self-defense capabilities, staunchly oppose authoritarian expansion, and deepen cooperation with like-minded nations so as to jointly defend the rules-based international order as well as peace, stability, and prosperity across the Taiwan Strait and throughout the region,” MOFA retreated.

Pointing out that Taiwan is a key, like-minded partner of the EU in the Indo-Pacific, MOFA noted:

“The EP resolution calls for the EU and its member states to further deepen cooperation and exchanges with Taiwan in such domains as the economy, investment, semiconductor and high-tech industrial supply chains, disaster management, civil protection, and countering disinformation and foreign interference. It also advocates continued support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in the World Health Organization, the International Civil Aviation Organization, the International Criminal Police Organization, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and other multilateral organizations. In addition, the EP welcomes closer official and people-to-people interactions and exchanges between Taiwan and the EU, including the recent visit of former president Tsai Ing-wen to the EP.”

Since the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China passed a model resolution concerning UNGA Resolution 2758 in July for its members' reference, the Australian Senate and the Dutch House of Representatives have passed motions in support of Taiwan, MOFA Department of European Affairs noted:

“The EP thus becomes the third parliament to approve a similar resolution. MOFA urges the global community to take concrete action to oppose China's misrepresentation of UNGA Resolution 2758 and to refute China's false claim that there is an international consensus on its so-called“one-China principle.”

MOFA reiterates:

“Taiwan will continue to enhance its substantive and comprehensive cooperation with the EU and other like-minded partners to jointly ensure peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the Indo-Pacific.”

