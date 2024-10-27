Qatar Tourism Awards 2024 Winners Revealed

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar (QT) revealed the winners of the Qatar Tourism Awards 2024 on Sunday, at an event dedicated to honouring the organisations and individuals elevating the country as a premier global destination.

The winners of the second edition of the awards were announced at a ceremony at the Raffles Doha Ballroom, attended by QT and Visit Qatar chairman HE Saad bin Ali al-Kharji, UN Tourism executive director Natalia Bayona, and regional director (Middle East) Basma al- Mayman.

Developed in partnership with the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), the QT Awards are designed to encourage all industry actors who directly, or indirectly, deliver experiences to Qatar's visitors to emulate exceptional initiatives characterised by uniqueness, sustainability, accessibility, and high-quality service, a statement said.

In his opening remarks, HE al-Kharji said over 1,200 applicants were evaluated, 'reflecting the growing interest from the public to participate in such prestigious awards.'

“Qatar Tourism is committed toward a clear strategy aimed at making Qatar one of the fastest growing tourist destinations in the region, with service excellence at the heart of our priorities," he stated.

"Qatar Tourism Awards has become a benchmark of excellence, highlighting the best offerings, services, innovations, and achievements in the tourism sector,” he said while encouraging all tourism professionals to apply for the next edition of the awards and showcased all the advantages including full access to the Winners Alumni Network.

This year, the QT Awards expanded from three to seven categories to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive representation of the visitor experience. The categories were: Service Excellence, Gastronomic Experiences, Iconic Attractions, World- Class Events, Digital Footprint, Smart and Sustainable Tourism, and Community Leadership.

Winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges, who meticulously evaluated the businesses and individuals that excelled in each of the categories. This year's edition featured a new category, Tourism Influencer Award, included to celebrate the talented content creators who have brilliantly showcased Qatar's vibrant culture and unique experiences to the world.

The winners of the Community Leadership category, a tribute to extraordinary individuals who inspire and catalyse positive change within Qatar's tourism landscape: Tourism Personality of the Year: Katara Cultural Village CEO Dr Khalid Ibrahim al-Sulaiti; Emerging Leader in Tourism (Future Leader in Tourism): Al Hazm vice president and McLaren Automotive CEO Jassim Mohammed al-Emadi; Lifetime Achievement in Tourism: Alfardan Group chairman Hussain Alfardan.

The Service Excellence category recognises outstanding businesses and individuals within the tourism sector that epitomise excellence in customer service. Outstanding 3-Star Hotel: Premier Inn Doha Education City; Outstanding 4-Star Hotel: Embassy Suites Doha Old Town; Outstanding 5-Star Hotel: Mandarin Oriental; Exceptional Spa Experience, Exceptional Resort Experience: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som; Exceptional Holiday Home Experience: The Cottage; Outstanding New Tourism Accommodation: Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay; The 'Heart of Hospitality' award: Hala Eh Sayegh; Tour Guide of the Year: Karolanne Pacheco; Leading Destination Management Company: Q Moments.

The Gastronomic Experiences category recognises venues that transform dining into an art form, crafting unforgettable culinary journeys. Outstanding Fine Dining Experience: Hakkasan; Exceptional Casual Dining Experience: Bayt El Talleh; Premier Quick Service Experience: Evergreen Organics; Noteworthy Cafe Experience: Qinwan Premium Dates; Outstanding Authentic Qatari Dining Experience: Belhambar; Outstanding New Restaurant: Yun.

The Iconic Attraction and Activities category recognises Qatar's most captivating and essential tourist destinations, activities and experiences. Outstanding Cultural Tourism Experience: Old Doha Port; Unforgettable Adventure Tourism Experience: National Cruise Tourism; Leading Local Retail Brand: Hiraat; Premier Shopping Mall Experience: Place Vendome; Premier Theme Park Experience: Doha Quest; Iconic Local Attraction: Msheireb Museums.

The World-Class Events category recognises small, medium and major events that have a significant impact on tourism and elevate Qatar's profile on the global stage. Top MICE Event of the year: Doha Forum; Leading Event Celebrating Local Culture: Old Doha Port; Premier Sport Event of The Year: AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023; Outstanding Multi-purpose MICE & Events Venue: Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The Digital Footprint category recognises those who effectively use digital tools and platforms to enhance the visibility and reputation of Qatar's Tourism sector. Outstanding Destination Campaign: Hamad International Airport; Capture Qatar: Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Tourism Influencer (Content Creator) of the Year: Saoud al-Kuwari - Shljadwal.

The Smart and Sustainable Tourism category recognises the visionary initiatives that revolutionise Qatar's tourism landscape with innovative and environmentally conscious practices. Tourism Innovation Award: Hayya; Accessibility Initiative of the Year: AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023; Leading Sustainable Attraction: Msheireb Downtown; Leading Eco-Friendly Accommodation: Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel.

Winners were selected by a panel of judges, who evaluated the businesses and individuals that excelled in each of the categories.

This year's edition featured a new category, the“Tourism Influencer Award”, included to celebrate talented content creators who have brilliantly showcased Qatar's vibrant culture and unique experiences to the world.

The winners of the“Community Leadership” category, a tribute to extraordinary individuals who inspire and catalyse positive change within Qatar's tourism landscape, are:

* Tourism Personality of the Year: Katara Cultural Village chief executive Dr Khalid Ibrahim al-Sulaiti

* Emerging Leader in Tourism (Future Leader in Tourism): Al Hazm vice-president and McLaren Automotive chief executive Jassim Mohammed al-Emadi

* Lifetime Achievement in Tourism: Alfardan Group chairman Hussain Alfardan.

The“Service Excellence” category recognises outstanding businesses and individuals within the tourism sector that epitomise excellence in customer service. The winners are:

* Outstanding 3-Star Hotel: Premier Inn Doha Education City

* Outstanding 4-Star Hotel: Embassy Suites Doha Old Town

* Outstanding 5-Star Hotel: Mandarin Oriental

* Exceptional Spa Experience, Exceptional Resort Experience: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som

* Exceptional Holiday Home Experience: The Cottage

* Outstanding New Tourism Accommodation: Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay

* The“Heart of Hospitality” award: Hala Eh Sayegh

* Tour Guide of the Year: Karolanne Pacheco

* Leading Destination Management Company: Q Moments.

The“Gastronomic Experiences” category recognises venues that transform dining into an art form, crafting unforgettable culinary journeys. The winners are:

* Outstanding Fine Dining Experience: Hakkasan

* Exceptional Casual Dining Experience: Bayt El Talleh

* Premier Quick Service Experience: Evergreen Organics

* Noteworthy Cafe Experience: Qinwan Premium Dates

* Outstanding Authentic Qatari Dining Experience: Belhambar

* Outstanding New Restaurant: Yun.

The“Iconic Attraction and Activities” category recognises Qatar's most captivating and essential tourist destinations, activities and experiences. The winners are:

* Outstanding Cultural Tourism Experience: Old Doha Port

* Unforgettable Adventure Tourism Experience: National Cruise Tourism

* Leading Local Retail Brand: Hiraat

* Premier Shopping Mall Experience: Place Vendome

* Premier Theme Park Experience: Doha Quest

* Iconic Local Attraction: Msheireb Museums.

The“World-Class Events” category recognises small, medium and major events that have a significant impact on tourism and elevate Qatar's profile on the global stage. The winners are:

* Top MICE Event of the year: Doha Forum

* Leading Event Celebrating Local Culture: Old Doha Port

* Premier Sport Event of The Year: AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

* Outstanding Multi-purpose MICE & Events Venue: Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The“Digital Footprint” category recognises those who effectively use digital tools and platforms to enhance the visibility and reputation of Qatar's Tourism sector. The winners are:

* Outstanding Destination Campaign: Hamad International Airport

* Capture Qatar: Ahmed Mohamed Hassan

* Tourism Influencer (Content Creator) of the Year: Saoud al-Kuwari – Shljadwal.

The“Smart and Sustainable Tourism” category recognises the visionary initiatives that revolutionise Qatar's tourism landscape with innovative and environmentally conscious practices. The winners are:

* Tourism Innovation Award: Hayya

* Accessibility Initiative of the Year: AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

* Leading Sustainable Attraction: Msheireb Downtown

* Leading Eco-Friendly Accommodation: Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel.

MENAFN27102024000067011011ID1108822874