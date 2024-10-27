Japan's Ruling Party Set To Lose Majority In Lower House - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Japan's ruling Liberal Party is set to lose its majority in the House of Representatives after Sunday's general election, Kyodo News Agency reported, citing its exit poll, in a setback for Prime Shigeru Ishiba.

The projected outcome underscored voter distrust in the LDP after a slush funds scandal, despite party leader Ishiba promising reforms while also seeking to attract support with a plan for additional assistance for inflation-hit households, the report said.

With a total of 465 seats contested, Ishiba has set a goal for the LDP-Komeito coalition crossing the majority line of 233 at a minimum, while some major opposition parties are likely to increase their seats in the lower house.

While the LDP; which had 256 seats before the election, appears to be facing a tough fight, as the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is projected to build on its previous 98 seats, the exit poll showed.

It is uncertain whether the LDP's coalition partner Komeito will be able to retain its pre-election strength of 32 seats, according to the exit poll.

The premier, who dissolved the lower house on October 9; eight days after taking office, has pledged to prioritize easing the negative impact of inflation on households, bolstering Japan's defenses against security threats from its neighbors and enhancing regional economies and disaster resilience.

In the first general election since 2021, each voter casts two ballots -- one to choose a candidate in a single-seat constituency and the other to select a party in the proportional representation section.

The final election results are expected to be clear by early Monday. (end)

