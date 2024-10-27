Oman, Iran Tackles Latest Developments In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Omani Foreign Badr Al-Busaidi discussed on Sunday with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi the latest developments in the region and the recent launched by the Israeli on Iran.

In a statement, the Omani Foreign said that Minister Al-Busaidi expressed during a phone call with his counterpart the Sultanate of Oman's rejection and condemnation of any actions that undermine the of states and the rule of international law that threaten security and stability in the region.

The statement stressed on strengthening dialogue and diplomatic cooperation between the countries, preserve regional security, and prevent tension and escalation.

The Omani Foreign Ministry added that the Iranian minister expressed his appreciation for the Omani position, appreciating the diplomatic efforts made by Oman to achieve harmony and peace in the region.

He stressed the need to enhance cooperation and intensify work and cooperation to prevent the expansion of the conflict. (end)

