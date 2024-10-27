Minister For Defence Pål Jonson To Visit Qatar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SWEDEN, October 27 - Press release from of Defence

Published 27 October 2024

On 28–29 October, for Defence Pål Jonson will visit Qatar for a bilateral meeting with Minister of Defence and State Affairs HE Dr Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah in Doha. This visit will take place as follow-up to the visit of the Amir of the State of Qatar, HH Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, to Stockholm in September.

Mr Jonson will also visit the United States Central Command's (USCENTCOM) forward headquarters in the region and the US air base located on Al Udeid Air Base outside of Doha.

In addition, Mr Jonson will meet with academics and students at Georgetown University in Qatar and take part in the inaugural conference of Milipol Qatar, a global security and safety event held every other year in Doha.

