Trump replies to Harris due to Hitler remark

(MENAFN) Donald has responded forcefully to comments made by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who recently labeled him a fascist and a would-be dictator during a public address. In her remarks, Harris drew on reports that suggested Trump had expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler, citing claims made by his former chief of staff, John Kelly. These allegations were highlighted in a piece by Jeffrey Goldberg in *The Atlantic*, a publication linked to donor Lauren Powell Jobs. Trump's team has categorically denied these accusations.



In a post on X, Trump characterized Harris’s rhetoric as a sign of desperation, asserting that she is aware of her declining standing in the upcoming election. “Comrade Kamala Harris sees that she is losing, and losing badly,” Trump stated, referring to her recent critiques of him as a product of her “warped mind.” He continued by branding her a “Threat to Democracy” and argued that she is unfit for the presidency, citing polling data that reflects her dwindling support.



As the November 5 election approaches, both Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, have seen their leads in the polls diminish, while Trump and the Republican Party appear to be gaining momentum. The intensified exchanges between the two candidates signal a heated election season, as both sides seek to rally their bases and sway undecided voters.



Trump's remarks not only highlight his disdain for Harris’s comments but also underscore the charged political climate as the election draws near. With both parties gearing up for a fierce contest, the rhetoric is likely to continue escalating in the final days leading to the vote.

MENAFN27102024000045015687ID1108822024