BRICS summit culminates in Kazan Declaration

(MENAFN) The recent BRICS summit has culminated in the Kazan Declaration, a significant document that emphasizes the group's commitment to fostering a multipolar world where all nations, regardless of size or power, can participate equally in global governance. The declaration highlights the emergence of new centers of power, signifying a shift in policy-making and economic growth that aims to create a more equitable and international order.



In its statement, the BRICS nations asserted that this new system is designed to be more advantageous for developing countries compared to the existing Western-dominated framework. They believe that the growing influence of emerging economies can lead to a fairer distribution of power and resources on the global stage.



The declaration also acknowledges the vital role of regional organizations like the African Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). These entities are seen as essential platforms for enhancing economic collaboration, security, and cultural exchanges among their member nations. By recognizing and supporting these regional groups, BRICS aims to strengthen cooperation among countries in the Global South.



Furthermore, the BRICS leaders called for reforms in major international institutions, advocating for a revitalized World Trade Organization (WTO) to address trade disputes more effectively and an expanded UN Security Council that offers greater representation to developing nations. This emphasis on inclusivity and representation underscores the group's commitment to advancing the interests of countries that have historically been marginalized in global affairs.



As the international landscape evolves, the BRICS Kazan Declaration represents a clear vision for a multipolar world built on principles of sovereign equality and cooperation, challenging the status quo of Western dominance in global governance.

