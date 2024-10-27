Trump accuses British representatives of election meddling

(MENAFN) Donald Trump’s campaign has filed a complaint claiming that the UK’s ruling Labour Party is interfering in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. This allegation centers around supposed meddling by a foreign entity, as the team contends that Labour Party officials have been advising Democrats on strategies developed by party activists in crucial swing states.



According to the Labour Party, their actions are because they have not exchanged any money or made donations to the Party. However, the Trump campaign's complaint to the Election Commission (FEC) argues that the Labour Party’s involvement constitutes "blatant foreign interference." The complaint specifically points to what it describes as "apparent illegal foreign national contributions" that have allegedly been accepted by the Democrats and their candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.



U.S. law prohibits foreign nationals from making contributions or donations of any value to support American candidates, whether directly or indirectly. The Trump campaign cites this regulation in its formal complaint, emphasizing the seriousness of their accusations.



The complaint references a Washington Post article indicating that strategists affiliated with the Labour Party have been providing counsel to Kamala Harris on how to regain the support of disenchanted voters and effectively campaign from a center-left position. Furthermore, reports from UK media outlet The Telegraph state that Morgan McSweeney, the chief of staff to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with Starmer’s chief of communications, Matthew Doyle, attended the Democratic convention in Chicago where they met with Harris's campaign team.



These developments have raised significant concerns about the extent of foreign influence in U.S. elections, particularly as Trump and his allies seek to portray such interactions as a violation of electoral integrity. The outcome of this complaint and the broader implications of foreign engagement in American politics remain to be seen as the election cycle progresses.K lobbyists working with US Democrats to ‘kill Musk’s Twitter’ – leaked files

