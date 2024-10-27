QCB Governor Meets US Fed Reserve Chair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Governor of the Qatar Central (QCB) H E Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, met with Jerome Powell, Chair of the

U S Reserve, on the sidelines of the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) held in Washington DC in the United States of America from 21-26 October, 2024.

During this meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries in the and sectors and explored ways to enhance the mutual collaboration.

Seperately, the Governor met with Francesco Vanni d'Archirafi, Chairman of Euroclear Group, along with the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they reviewed the latest global developments in banking and finance.

H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, also met with Colm Kelleher, Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBS, Shaokai Fan, Global Head of Central Banks at the World Gold Council and John Dugan, Chair of Citigroup.

During these meetings, the officials explored opportunities and reviewed the latest global developments in banking and finance.