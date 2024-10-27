Guedes Shines As Al Rayyan Secure Point Against Al Ahli

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Roger Guedes scored twice as Al Rayyan secured a point against Al Ahli in an exciting 2-2 draw in the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) at Ahmad Bin Ali yesterday.

Umm Salal and Al Khor played out a goalless draw, while Al Shahania defeated Al Shamal 2-0 after an impressive performance in another match yesterday.

The draw against Al Rayyan left second-placed Al Ahli trailing leaders Al Duhail, who face Al Gharafa today, by three points.

Sekou Yansane punished a slow reaction from Fahad Younis, seizing the ball to fire the opener for Al Ahli in the fourth minute.

Guedes equalised in spectacular fashion, unleashing a powerful shot from around 15 yards outside the box into the top of the net in 28th minute.

Both teams continued to exchange attacks, and Al Ahli regained their lead in the 37th minute when Erik Exposito sent a low drive from outside the box into the left corner.

Guedes came to the rescue once more leveling the score in 65th minute from near the penalty spot after an assist from Gabriel Pereira to salvage a point for Al Rayyan, who moved to 10 points after the draw.

Despite Al Ahli losing their advantage twice in the match, coach Igor Biscan was satisfied with the result.

“We presented a good level in the match and could have gotten the three points. We created many chances that could have turned into goals, but the result is satisfactory, and we will work on improvements,” he said.

Meanwhile, Umm Salal moved to 11 points while Al Khor remained at the bottom with three points after the draw at Grand Hamad Stadium.

Both the teams created chances with Umm Salal's Oussama Tannane just missing the target in 13th minute.

The Orange Fortress continued to press for a goal but Al Khor defense, led by Adil Rhaili did well to stop their opponents.

The second half saw Yohan Boli had almost put Al Khor ahead from a close range but his attempt was blocked in the top centre of the goal.

Al Khor failed to capitalise on the advantage after Kenji Gorre received the marching orders in 85th minute for violent conduct as both the sides split points.

At Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium, Al Shahania put up a fine show against Al Shamal to move up to ninth in the standings with eight points.

Pelle van Amersfoort handed them the lead by converting a penalty in the 22nd minute after Mohammad Naceur Al Mannai was penalised for a foul against Mohamed Bader Sayyar.

Al Shamal were reduced to 10 man after Al Mannai was sent off following his second yellow card of the match for a rash tackle against Lotfi Madjer in 59th minute.

Al Shahania remained in the driving seat with substitute Abdulrahman Mosed Alrayashi sealing the victory seven minutes before time, heading a brilliant cross from Francesco Antonucci. Al Shamal, who stayed on 10 points, slipped to seventh in the standings.

In other matches today, defending champions Al Sadd will meet Al Wakrah at Al Janoub Stadium while Al Arabi and Qatar SC will square off at Al Thumama Stadium.