Afghanistan-A Vs. Sri Lanka-A In ACC Final Today

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan-A and Sri Lanka-A are ready to face off in the final of the ACC Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup today (Sunday) at the Oman Academy.

The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM local time, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its page.

Both Afghanistan-A and Sri Lanka-A, along with Pakistan-A and India-A, reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

However, Pakistan-A and India-A were eliminated in the semi-finals. The ACC Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup, featuring eight teams, is currently being held in Oman.

kk/sa

Views: 0