Afghanistan-A Vs. Sri Lanka-A In ACC Final Today
10/27/2024 4:04:35 AM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan-A and Sri Lanka-A are ready to face off in the final of the ACC Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup today (Sunday) at the Oman cricket Academy.
The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM local time, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its facebook page.
Both Afghanistan-A and Sri Lanka-A, along with Pakistan-A and India-A, reached the semi-finals of the tournament.
However, Pakistan-A and India-A were eliminated in the semi-finals. The ACC Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup, featuring eight teams, is currently being held in Oman.
