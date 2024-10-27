NEET PG Aspirants Urge J&K Govt To Introduce Service Bonds

A is required for students who pursue PG courses in medical colleges, typically mandating service in the state for a specified number of years.

These bonds typically vary in terms of duration and specific conditions and details may change over time.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, several NEET PG aspirant doctors said that the absence of a service bond for PG doctors in Jammu and Kashmir significantly impacts the healthcare landscape and the careers of young medical professionals. With an alarming ratio of 1,500 UG seats to fewer than 120 PG seats, many undergraduates face unemployment and frustration, leading to increased competition and congestion.

“In the coming years, as the number of practicing doctors dwindles , primarily relying on an aging workforce, public health will suffer. The current system, which operates largely due to the dedication of senior doctors, risks a severe breakdown once they begin to retire, said Dr Aqib Hassan.

Hassan said that a strategy to retain new graduates, the healthcare system may become unsustainable, threatening not only the health of the population but also the broader economy, which is heavily dependent on a robust medical workforce.

Aspirants also say to ensure a healthier future for J&K, urgent reforms are needed to attract and retain young doctors in the state.

Dr Sumaya, another NEET PG aspirant said that the absence of a bond policy in Jammu and Kashmir is crippling the careers of young doctors.

“Without a commitment to serve the state, medical professionals are leaving JK, exacerbating the existing shortage. This brain drain undermines healthcare development, particularly in rural areas. The lack of accountability and investment in local talent discourages doctors from staying and contributing to their community. Implementing a reasonable bond period would ensure specialists serve the state, addressing healthcare disparities and promoting medical excellence,” Dr Sumayya said.



She urged the policymakers to reassess and introduce a bond policy, retaining JK's medical talent and strengthening its healthcare ecosystem.

Aspirants also say before 2022 Jammu and Kashmir didn't take part in all India quota meaning all our post-graduation seats were reserved for JK students.

“After 2022, 50% of our PG seats go to all India quota and it's a sad state of affairs because all those seats are taken by non-domiciles who prefer Jammu and Kashmir as they don't have to serve a service bond here. An example is someone from Karnataka is getting MD medicine at their rank in their hometown and will not take it there but will rather choose JK because Karnataka has a service bond of 1 year while JK doesn't have a bond,” Dr Saif Ali said.



Saif added that J&K has become a hospice for students from all over India to do their post-graduation while the local students suffer and the overall healthcare system suffers as well.



The NEET PG aspirants said that they met the Health and Medical Education, Minister Sakina Itoo however, no assurance was given to them and they were told to contact Secretary Health & Medical Education Syed Abid Rasheed, who could not be contacted.

Kashmir Observer tried to contact the minister and Secretary Health & Medical Education J&K, Syed Abid Rasheed,Abid but he did not respond to repeated calls.

Pertinently, the Union Territory of New Delhi is the latest to introduce the service bond.

“The Hon'ble Lt. Governor, Delhi is pleased to introduce a one-year Service Bond for All India Quota and State Quota Undergraduate and Postgraduate medical students after completion of their course (including internship period) in the medical institutions of Delhi, wherein the students passing out of the Undergraduate/Post Graduate (including super-speciality courses), would be mandatorily required to serve in the medical institutions under GNCT of Delhi for a period of One year,” the notice by Deputy Secretary (Medical Education) reads.

This mandatory one year service bond will be applicable from the next academic session pursuant to the issue of this order,” the notice adds.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now