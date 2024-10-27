Shahid Kapoor Hilariously Shares ‘7 Punjabi Keys To Success’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) star Shahid Kapoor has shared a few chuckle-worthy Punjabi keys to success.

Shahid took to his Instagram, where he shared a of himself discussing the points. He was heard asking to“pay attention” for the“7 Punjabi keys to success”.

The started with the first point and said:“Number 1 is 'Tenu Key'?

He then went on to share the other points.

“The 2nd one is 'Menu Key', the 3rd one is Ae Key, the 4th one is 'O Key?', The 5th one is 'Hoya Key', the 6th one is Tepher Key and the last one is 'Saanu Key?'”

Shahid, who often shares rib-tickling content on the photo-sharing app, captioned the reel:“Comment Okey if you understood.“

Earlier last week, Shahid gave fans a glimpse into his relaxed side with an Instagram story that highlighted his 'lazy mornings.'

He shared an uber-cool selfie, showing off his toned biceps and ripped physique. He captioned the post,“lazy mornings, precious.”

The photo also gave a sneak-peek into the actor's aesthetically pleasing home. In the selfie, Shahid was seen in a casual look, wearing a vest that accentuated his impressive arms. His tousled hair and relaxed expression gave the image a chilled-vibe, perfect for a morning when he seems to be taking it slow.

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen playing the role of gangster Hussain Ustara in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming project. Shahid has reportedly begun rigorous training to get into character.

A source close to the development was quoted as saying,“The gangster was a layered personality, defined by his ruthless exterior but driven by personal codes of loyalty and honour.”

Kapoor will portray a don inspired by Hussain Ustara in the upcoming thriller, which also stars Triptii Dimri.

The 43-year-old actor was last seen in the romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' with Kriti Sanon. In the film, Shahid played a robot scientist who develops feelings for Sanon's character, a female robot.