Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK - Israeli occupations on Palestinian people made the Gaza Strip one of the largest tragedies in modern history, said a Kuwaiti official.

WASHINGTON - of Finance Noura Al-Fassam said the State of Kuwait capitalizes on its human resources while working to improve business environment and diversify its economy.

WASHINGTON - Minister of Finance Noura Al-Fassam said the State of Kuwait was keen on enhancing the partnership with the International Monetary Fund and the World Group.

WASHINGTON - Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signed two loan accords with Benin and a grant agreement with the Yemeni Government.

RAMALLAH - Over 35 innocent civilians were brutally killed and many others injured as Israeli occupation forces carried out an airstrike on a residential block in the town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza.

BEIRUT - At least 19 people were killed and 108 others injured due to 76 air attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on Lebanon in the last 24 hours.

TEHRAN - The death toll of Israel's attacks on Iranian military assets climbed to four, the official news agency, IRNA, reported.

RIYADH - Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi condemned and denounced Israeli occupation attacks on Iran earlier in the day.

NEW YORK - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed deep alarm at the escalation in the Middle East in the aftermath of the attacks that were carried out by the Israeli occupation on Iranian military assets.

JEDDAH - The Saudi Arabia-hosted donors' conference raised USD 1.1 billion in aid pledges to support displaced people and refugees in the Sahel and Lake Chad region. (end) ibi