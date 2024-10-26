China Slams US Arms Supplies To Taiwan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The Chinese Foreign strongly denounced on Saturday the US arms sales, amounting in value to nearly USD two billion, to "Chinese Taiwan."

The arms deal, announced by the US administration yesterday, constitutes a serious violation of the "One China" principle and the three joint China-US communiques, the state-run CCTV reported, citing a statement from the ministry.

The US move breached the and security interests of the People's Republic of China, undermines the relations with the United States, the destabilizes the situation in the Straits of Taiwan, and sends negative signals to the separatist forces in the Island, the statement stressed.

Reaffirming opposition to the US arms sales to the region, the Ministry warned that China was determined to adopt the necessary countermeasures to defend its own sovereignty, security and territorial safety.

Yesterday, the Pentagon the new sales include of USD 1.16 billion in missile systems and USD 828 million in radar systems. (end

