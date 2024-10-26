(MENAFN) In a troubling incident in Ukraine, a man who had recently been conscripted into the military was discovered dead at a draft office in Poltava on Monday. According to a statement from the local recruitment office, the individual had been taken to the facility by after being placed on a wanted list for evading mobilization.



The man's body was found in a technical room within the office. Draft officials reported that there were no apparent signs of violence, suggesting that the death might be a suicide. Notably, the man had refused a medical examination upon his arrival at the facility.



Authorities revealed that the deceased had a history of draft evasion, having been previously convicted last year and receiving a suspended three-year sentence. In Ukraine, evading military service can result in imprisonment for up to three years, highlighting the legal risks associated with draft avoidance in the current climate.



The recruitment office emphasized that there was no physical or psychological pressure exerted by the military, stating that the man was simply "waiting… for his documents to be processed." In light of the incident, local police have initiated an investigation, while the draft office urged the public to refrain from spreading "unverified, distorted, or manipulative messages" regarding the circumstances surrounding the case.



This incident comes amid increasing military losses and a growing trend of draft evasion in Ukraine, prompting the government to intensify its conscription efforts. Authorities have implemented stricter laws and ongoing raids aimed at identifying and drafting men in public places such as bars, shopping malls, and even weddings.



Earlier this year, the Ukrainian government lowered the military service age from 27 to 25 and significantly tightened mobilization regulations. These changes require potential recruits to report to conscription offices for "data validation," often resulting in immediate drafting and deployment to the front lines.

