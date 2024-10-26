Modi declares India`s intention to bring peace to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Narendra Modi has emphasized that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine cannot be resolved through military means but should instead be addressed through efforts. Speaking during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir on Tuesday at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Modi expressed India’s readiness to contribute to peace initiatives in the region.



Modi highlighted that India is in "regular contact" with Russia regarding the conflict, reinforcing his country's commitment to finding a peaceful resolution. "As I have said before, we believe that problems should be resolved peacefully, and we fully support the earliest possible establishment of peace and stability," he stated. This reflects India’s long-standing position advocating for dialogue and diplomacy as the primary means to resolve international disputes.



In his remarks, Modi reiterated that humanitarian considerations guide India’s approach to the conflict. He expressed a willingness to facilitate peace talks and contribute to efforts aimed at restoring stability in the region. "In all our efforts, we give priority to humanity, and we are ready to contribute in every possible way in the future," he added.



Despite facing pressure from Western nations to condemn Russia for its actions in Ukraine, India has maintained a neutral stance, continuing to engage with Moscow while also keeping lines of communication open with Kyiv. Earlier this year, Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar pointed out that India occupies a unique position as one of the few countries capable of engaging with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.



This diplomatic approach underscores India’s role as a potential mediator in the conflict, reflecting its commitment to fostering peace and stability in a region significantly affected by geopolitical tensions. Modi’s statements reaffirm India's dedication to a balanced foreign policy that prioritizes dialogue and cooperation over confrontation, positioning the country as a significant player in global diplomacy.

MENAFN26102024000045015687ID1108820517