France issues caution that Lebanon might collapse

(MENAFN) French Defense Sebastien Lecornu has issued a stark warning regarding the precarious situation in Lebanon, suggesting that the country could be on the brink of collapse and sliding into civil war. This alarming assessment comes amid rising tensions in the region, particularly between Israel and the armed group Hezbollah.



In a recent interview with LCI news channel, Lecornu underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire in Lebanon, describing it as “a necessity for our collective security.” The ongoing conflict has intensified since Israel launched military operations against Hezbollah, particularly following the October 7 incursion by Hamas, which prompted Israel's broader campaign in Gaza. In September, Israel escalated its activities against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon through Operation Northern Arrows.



The humanitarian impact of the conflict has been severe, with the United Nations Refugee Agency reporting that approximately one million people have been displaced within Lebanon due to the fighting. The Lebanese Health Ministry indicated that Israeli attacks have resulted in nearly 2,500 fatalities as of last Saturday.



Lecornu expressed deep concern about the potential for an imminent civil war, stating, “Our position right now is primarily driven by the fear... of an imminent civil war in Lebanon.” He noted that the situation could deteriorate even further, leading to a complete collapse of the country's already fragile state.



Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron also voiced concerns over the crisis, calling on the United States and European Union to halt arms deliveries to Israel. He emphasized the importance of seeking a political resolution to the escalating conflict and warned that Lebanon could become “a new Gaza” if the situation is not addressed promptly.



As Lebanon grapples with these profound challenges, the international community watches closely, aware that the implications of the country's instability could reverberate throughout the region.



MENAFN26102024000045015687ID1108820448