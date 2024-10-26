Modi supports BRICS partnership

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Narendra Modi has expressed strong support for the recent expansion of the BRICS grouping, emphasizing its significance as the 16th annual summit approaches. He noted that the inclusion of six new member countries last year has enhanced the organization's inclusivity and broadened its agenda for global betterment.



During the 15th BRICS Summit held in August, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates had been invited to join the bloc. Modi remarked that India greatly values the close cooperation within BRICS, which has evolved into a vital platform for dialogue on pressing global issues. These include the developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic collaboration, and the establishment of resilient supply chains, alongside fostering cultural and people-to-people connections.



Ahead of his upcoming visit to Kazan, Russia, Modi stated that this trip would further strengthen the "special and privileged strategic partnership" between India and Russia. This summit marks Modi's second visit to Russia this year, following his attendance at a bilateral summit with President Vladimir Putin in July. During that meeting, several critical agreements were made, including a goal to boost bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030.



Modi's earlier trip faced scrutiny from Western nations, particularly the United States. Reports indicated that officials in President Joe Biden's administration expressed discomfort with Modi's visit, especially since it coincided with a significant NATO meeting that included Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.



As the BRICS summit in Kazan approaches, Modi's statements underscore India's commitment to multilateral cooperation and its strategic alignment with Russia, amidst a complex geopolitical landscape. The developments in BRICS and India-Russia relations will likely play a crucial role in shaping future discussions on global issues.

