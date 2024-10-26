UAE Condemns Israeli Occupation Attacks On Iran
10/26/2024 7:08:06 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ABU DHABI, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The UAE strongly condemned the Israeli Occupation attacks on Iran, expressing deep concern over the escalation in the region.
According to the Emirati News Agency (WAM) on Saturday, the UAE's Foreign Ministry called for self-restraint from all parties to avoid further escalation.
The ministry reaffirmed that dialogue and abidance by international law is key to resolving conflicts.
Iran announced earlier today that Israeli occupation attacks on several locations caused "limited damage". (end)
