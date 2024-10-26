Iran Resumes Flights After Israeli Occupation Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Iran announced on Saturday the resumption of flights after a brief suspension following an Israeli attack on several areas in Iran.

Spokesperson of Iran's Civil Organization Jafar Yazarloo said in a statement that flights would return to normal from 9:00 am local time.

The Iranian Tasnim News Agency quoted official sources as saying that the Israeli occupation's attempt to target a number of military bases in Tehran, Ilam and Khuzestan, failed to achieve its goal.

It described what the Israeli announced that it targeted 20 points in Iran as unrealistic and falls within the framework of psychological warfare.

He added that the news that 100 military aircraft participated in this attack is also completely false, noting that the occupation seeks to exaggerate its weak attack. (end)

mw









MENAFN26102024000071011013ID1108820250