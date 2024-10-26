Gold Pauses, Palladium Accelerates
Date
10/26/2024 4:10:04 AM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Gold
Gold continued to hit all-time highs in the first half of the week, peaking at $2,758 per troy ounce in the spot market. However, the price retreated by $50 on the same day and remained off the peak as caution grew towards the end of the week.
MENAFN26102024000156011031ID1108820086
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.