Gold Pauses, Palladium Accelerates

Gold

Gold continued to hit all-time highs in the first half of the week, peaking at $2,758 per troy ounce in the spot market. However, the price retreated by $50 on the same day and remained off the peak as caution grew towards the end of the week.

We wouldn't be surprised to see a pullback to the $2,670-$2,700 range in the upcoming week. This won't break the strong bullish trend. But a decisive break below will make us cautious in anticipation of a deeper pullback.

Palladium was the star of the week among the metals, shining brighter than silver last week. The driver was the US call for the G7 to impose sanctions on Russian palladium exports, which companies control up to 40% of global supply.

Palladium is also considered a precious metal. It has been rallying since the beginning of October and had already made an important technical breakout in early September.