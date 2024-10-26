Elon Musk Maintains Ongoing Communications With Putin, Reports Reveal

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

BOCA CHICA, TX – FEBRUARY 10: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk provides an update on the development of the Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket at the company???s Launch facility in south Texas. Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has maintained ongoing communication with Russian President Vladimir since 2022. These discussions reportedly cover business matters and significant geopolitical issues.

In a detailed investigative report published on October 24, the Wall Street Journal unveiled the nature of Musk's interactions with Putin, highlighting his connections as the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and the social media platform X.

The report reveals that information about Musk's relationship with Putin was gathered through conversations with current and former officials from the United States, European Union, and Russia.

The discussions between Musk and Putin are said to be closely monitored, with only a few U.S. officials aware of their content.

Despite concerns among some high-ranking U.S. officials regarding Musk's ties to the Kremlin, there has been no formal warning issued to him about his communications with Putin.

According to an American official, while many may view these discussions with skepticism, the government has not received any alerts about potential security breaches involving Musk.

Musk's unique position, characterized by substantial business ties to the U.S. military and intelligence networks, has raised alarms among American officials about the implications of his relationship with Russia.

Previously, political scientist Ian Bremmer claimed in October 2022 that Musk had spoken with Putin, suggesting that the Kremlin was open to negotiating peace with Ukraine under certain conditions. Musk later clarified that he had only communicated with Putin once in early 2021.

As these revelations emerge, the timing is notable with U.S. presidential elections approaching in two weeks. Musk has expressed support for Donald Trump, who has also been linked to reports of Kremlin backing during his presidency.

