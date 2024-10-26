Iranian Source: Tehran Ready To Respond To Israeli Attack
TEHRAN, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- An informed Iranian source has affirmed that Tehran is ready to respond to Saturday's Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military sites.
Tasnim News Agency, which is close to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, quoted the unnamed senior source as saying that "Iran, as previously stated, is ready to respond to any Israeli attack."
"Tehran reserves the right to respond to any attack and undoubtedly Israel will receive a suitable response to its action," the source added. (Pick up previous)
