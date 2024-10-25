Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
10/25/2024 9:07:28 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
WASHINGTON - Minister of Finance Nora Al-Fassam partakes in the Board of Governors of the World bank Group and the International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington.
WASHINGTON - Minister of Finance Nora Al-Fassam discussed with US officials boosting economic and energy cooperation.
PARIS - Kuwait made substantial progress in the first phase of international assessment on adherence to Exchange of Information on Request" (EOIR).
KUWAIT - A medical team of Al-Najat charity has conducted 500 surgeries for treating eye illnesses in Chad.
KUWAIT - Kuwait national under-17 men's soccer team lost a Group G match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers to Australia 3-1.
BEIRUT - The Israeli occupation attacks on several parts of Lebanon have claimed 2,634 lives and injured 12,252 others since October 8, 2023, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said.
GENEVA - UN High Commissioner for Human Rights condemned the Israeli bombardment of northern Gaza, warning of possible "atrocity crimes" that could amount to "crimes against humanity". (end)
ibi
MENAFN25102024000071011013ID1108819722
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.