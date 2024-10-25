Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON - of Finance Nora Al-Fassam partakes in the Board of Governors of the World Group and the International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington.

WASHINGTON - Minister of Finance Nora Al-Fassam discussed with US officials boosting economic and cooperation.

PARIS - Kuwait made substantial progress in the first phase of international assessment on adherence to Exchange of Information on Request" (EOIR).

KUWAIT - A medical team of Al-Najat charity has conducted 500 surgeries for treating eye illnesses in Chad.

KUWAIT - Kuwait national under-17 men's soccer team lost a Group G match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers to Australia 3-1.

BEIRUT - The Israeli occupation attacks on several parts of Lebanon have claimed 2,634 lives and injured 12,252 others since October 8, 2023, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said.

GENEVA - UN High Commissioner for Human Rights condemned the Israeli bombardment of northern Gaza, warning of possible "atrocity crimes" that could amount to "crimes against humanity". (end)

